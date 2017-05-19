Planet Futbol

Ligue 1's main final day suspense: Five-team relegation fight

icon
Associated Press
Friday May 19th, 2017

The main suspense is at the bottom. Five teams–Nancy, Bastia, Lorient, Caen, and Dijon–go into the final day still unsure of their future in the top flight.

There is still a glimmer of hope even for last-place Nancy, which needs to win against Saint-Etienne and other results playing in its favor to clinch the relegation playoffs spot pitting the 18th-place side and the team finishing third in the second division. The playoffs are new this season replacing the previous system of three down, three up.

There's a new champion as well. Paris Saint-Germain was deposed by Monaco, which sealed its first title since 2000 on Wednesday. PSG is guaranteed a runner-up finish and Nice has sealed the third Champions League place.

Lyon, which plays Nice on Saturday, has secured fourth spot and a berth in the Europa League.

Behind that quartet, Marseille and Bordeaux are in a tussle for direct qualification in Europe's second-tier tournament. Fifth-place Marseille, which hosts struggling Bastia, has the upper hand with a one-point lead over Bordeaux, which plays at Lorient.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters