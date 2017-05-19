Ligue 1's main final day suspense: Five-team relegation fight
The main suspense is at the bottom. Five teams–Nancy, Bastia, Lorient, Caen, and Dijon–go into the final day still unsure of their future in the top flight.
There is still a glimmer of hope even for last-place Nancy, which needs to win against Saint-Etienne and other results playing in its favor to clinch the relegation playoffs spot pitting the 18th-place side and the team finishing third in the second division. The playoffs are new this season replacing the previous system of three down, three up.
There's a new champion as well. Paris Saint-Germain was deposed by Monaco, which sealed its first title since 2000 on Wednesday. PSG is guaranteed a runner-up finish and Nice has sealed the third Champions League place.
Lyon, which plays Nice on Saturday, has secured fourth spot and a berth in the Europa League.
Behind that quartet, Marseille and Bordeaux are in a tussle for direct qualification in Europe's second-tier tournament. Fifth-place Marseille, which hosts struggling Bastia, has the upper hand with a one-point lead over Bordeaux, which plays at Lorient.