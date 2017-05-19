The main suspense is at the bottom. Five teams–Nancy, Bastia, Lorient, Caen, and Dijon–go into the final day still unsure of their future in the top flight.

There is still a glimmer of hope even for last-place Nancy, which needs to win against Saint-Etienne and other results playing in its favor to clinch the relegation playoffs spot pitting the 18th-place side and the team finishing third in the second division. The playoffs are new this season replacing the previous system of three down, three up.

There's a new champion as well. Paris Saint-Germain was deposed by Monaco, which sealed its first title since 2000 on Wednesday. PSG is guaranteed a runner-up finish and Nice has sealed the third Champions League place.

Lyon, which plays Nice on Saturday, has secured fourth spot and a berth in the Europa League.

Behind that quartet, Marseille and Bordeaux are in a tussle for direct qualification in Europe's second-tier tournament. Fifth-place Marseille, which hosts struggling Bastia, has the upper hand with a one-point lead over Bordeaux, which plays at Lorient.