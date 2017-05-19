All that's left to settle on Sunday is which of the Premier League super coaches will fail to qualify their team for the Champions League.

Arsene Wenger is in the most danger, with Arsenal entering the final round against Everton out of the top four and with sections of fans wanting the manager to leave after 21 years.

Manchester City and Liverpool have their journeys to the Champions League in their own hands. Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are a point above Arsenal heading into the Anfield finale against relegated Middlesbrough. Manchester City plays Watford sitting three points in front of Arsenal, so Pep Guardiola's side could tumble out of the top four if a goal-difference advantage of five is wiped out by the fifth-place team.

If any of the teams can't be separated by goal difference or goals scored, there could be an additional fixture to determine who gets the third automatic Champions League qualification place, rather than having to go through the playoffs, or to settle who clinches fourth rather than fifth.

Chelsea will receive the trophy after playing Sunderland, and Tottenham has already secured its first runner-up finish in 54 years. Tottenham signs off at Hull, which has been relegated alongside Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

Manchester United will finish sixth but could still earn a Champions League berth by winning the Europa League. If not it will have to play another season in the second-tier competition. Everton has qualified by finishing seventh.