FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jahmir Hyka scored on a spectacular move in the 81st minute and the San Jose Earthquakes handed FC Dallas its first loss of the season, 1-0 on Saturday night.

Hyka took a pass from Marco Urena and touched the ball straight up over defender Matt Hedges as he raced by before putting the ball in off the post for his third goal.

David Bingham made three difficult saves for his fifth shutout, the 25th in his seven seasons with San Jose (5-4-4). The Earthquakes, who played Wednesday night, had just one win in their previous 12 road games and had been shutout six times and outscored by 13.

Hyka's goal also ended a string in which Chris Wondolowski had scored or assisted on the last seven Quakes goals.

Dallas (5-1-4) was unbeaten in its previous eight games with San Jose, outscoring the Quakes 12-4 with five clean sheets.

Dallas dominated most of the game with 62.3 percent possession and Jesse Gonzalez only made one save.

Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1

Philadelphia Union wins 2-1 for team-record 4th straight win

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Haris Medunjanin sent a free kick from outside the box over Colorado's wall and past goalkeeper Tim Howard and the Philadelphia Union set a team record with their fourth straight victory, 2-1 over the Rapids on Saturday night.

C.J. Sapong, with his eighth goal this season, tied it for Philadelphia (4-4-4) in the 67th minute on a penalty kick when Kortne Ford was called for a foul after rolling onto the ball inside the penalty area. Medunjanin's winner came in the 75th.

Caleb Calvert ended the Union's shutout run at four with his first MLS goal in the 15th. But it was Calvert who left the Rapids (2-8-1) a man short after receiving two yellows in a span of a few minutes, the second one coming in the 69th after he left the field with a trainer then re-entered the field without permission from the referee. Colorado assistant Conor Casey also was sent off with Calvert.

Seven yellow cards were shown.

Atlanta 4, Houston 1

Almiron scores 3 goals, Atlanta beats Houston 4-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Miguel Almiron scored three goals and expansion Atlanta United beat the Houston Dynamo 4-1 on Saturday night.

After the start was delayed 55 minutes by lightning, Almiron produced some fireworks of his own.

Taking short taps from Yamil Asad and then making a nice touch to get open, Almiron found the top left corner in the 30th minute and the top right in the 42nd. He got his third goal, sixth of the season, on a penalty kick to close out the scoring for Atlanta (4-4-3) in the 80th minute.

Julian Gressel tapped home a loose ball during a scramble in the box in the 76th minute.

Alex Kahn made four saves for Atlanta before Erick Torres picked up his ninth goal on a penalty kick in the 90th minute.

Houston (6-5-1) is 2-20-8 in its last 30 road games and has been outscored by 32 goals.