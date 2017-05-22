Planet Futbol

Ronaldo, Aubameyang, Kane, Dybala close league seasons in style

Ben Lyttleton
44 minutes ago

Top three goals of the week

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund): A sumptuous scooped pass by Ousmane Dembele and a fantastic volley from Aubameyang; the pair may not link up next season as at least one is likely to leave.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus): Another free-kick special from the young Argentine, who has been in great form this season, gave Juventus breathing room en route to polishing off its sixth straight Serie A title.

Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon): A fantastic turn on the volley and side-foot finish was a nice way to say au revoir to OL after the home draw against Nice. The club's president acknowledged a likely sale to Atletico Madrid.

Top three players of the week

Aubameyang: Two goals clinched Aubameyang the title of Bundesliga top scorer, pipping Robert Lewandowski by one, after a tricky season that could end in a cup final success.

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): The England striker scored back-to-back hat tricks as Spurs ended the season winning 6-1 and 7-1 in the span of three days. Kane is one of the world’s top strikers, but he never seems to be in the conversation.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid): The in-form Ballon d'Or winner scored the opening goal for Real Madrid two mintues into its title-clinching win at Malaga.

