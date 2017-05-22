Leroy Sané had a successful first season with Manchester City, but was it memorable enough to immortalize in ink across the majority of his back?

After Sunday’s 5–0 thrashing of Watford that saw City confirm a spot in the top four, Sané removed his shirt. You didn’t have to be an eagle-eyed observer to notice the massive new addition to his back: a gigantic tattoo.

Plenty of soccer players have tattoos hidden in areas usually covered by their kits—Lionel Messi among them—but what makes Sané’s interesting is that it depicts himself celebrating a goal.

A few more observant Twitter users have pointed out it looks like Sané’s new ink is based off this photo of his goal celebration against Monaco in the Champions League Round of 16.

His 82nd-minute goal gave City a 5–3 advantage, but Monaco won the return leg 3–1 and advanced on the away goals rule. Let’s hope Sané got the tattoo after the second leg and not as a premature celebration after the first leg.