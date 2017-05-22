The Premier League's finale produced a day of goals, goodbyes but not much else as the table shook out much as expected. Manchester City took third, Liverpool finished fourth and Arsenal and Manchester United landed outside the Champions League places. Tottenham finished with a 7-1 win at Hull to ensure it ended up with the best attack, defense and top goalscorer after Harry Kane scored seven goals in his last two games to claim a second straight Golden Boot–much to his doubters' chagrin.

One season wonder. Again, and again. ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/rZ9f8hnOet — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 22, 2017

With the drama largely zapped out of the final day, it almost felt like the calm before a summer storm. Chelsea said goodbye, mid-match and with a guard of honor, to John Terry. Manchester United might be doing the same and moving on from Wayne Rooney and David de Gea, while for crosstown rival Manchester City, Sergio Aguero scored City in its 5-0 win and looked like he was trying to prove a point.

The summer madness is almost here, though, and that means more spending.

At the top end, there is a shortage of quality goalkeepers, especially if De Gea moves to Real Madrid, and that dearth could mean that this usually under-priced position will see its value shoot through the roof. Man United, Man City, Everton and possibly Liverpool will all be in the market for a new No. 1, and that leaves the likes of Jordan Pickford (Sunderland), and Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester) more valued than ever.

Elsewhere, there will be a coaching change at Watford and could be one at Southampton, though not necessarily at Arsenal, where it appears that Arsene Wenger could confirm his new two-year deal after next week’s FA Cup final. Stability is a rare commodity in football today, but here is one example where it might not be in the club’s best interests. It is a debate sure to continue throughout the summer and into next season.