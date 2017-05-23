Planet Futbol

Manchester City, United express condolences after explosion

icon
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Premier League soccer clubs Manchester City and Manchester United expressed their shock after a explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22 people and left 59 others injured on Monday.

Manchester City opened up their stadium in order to help people following the deadly blast and to help family members who still have loved ones missing.

Spanish team Real Madrid also released a statement saying it "expresses its deepest dismay at the attack committed in Manchester and wants to convey its solidarity with the victims and their families and friends. At the same time, it wishes the prompt recovery of the injured."

UEFA, soccer's European governing body said they don't believe that the UEFA Europa League Final in Stockholm to be played on Wednesday is the target of any attacks

"UEFA has been closely working with local authorities and the Swedish FA for many months and the terrorist risk had been taken into account since the very beginning of the project. Furthermore, a number of additional security measures were implemented following the attacks in Stockholm last April," a UFEA statement said.

