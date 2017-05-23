Planet Futbol

Real Madrid players miffed at why they didn't lift La Liga trophy after winning title

Real Madrid won its record 33rd Spanish league title on Sunday, holding off Barcelona's charge and beating Malaga on the final day to end a five-year domestic title drought. Its players celebrated on the field, ambushed manager Zinedine Zidane with a champagne shower at his press conference and drove through the streets of Madrid on custom buses while thousands of its fans joined in. 

There's just been one missing thing: The trophy.

You may have noticed that Real Madrid never lifted the trophy on the field after its win or at any subsequent celebration. 

Real Madrid won't get presented its trophy until next season–apparently because the Spanish federation president must be present to hand over the silverware and was unable to attend Sunday's match–and upon learning that fact, a number of Real Madrid players were left miffed by the revelation. 

On-field footage shows Luka Modric in a state of disbelief over not getting a chance to lift the trophy, while Cristiano Ronaldo bluntly says to Gareth Bale, "It's a f***ing joke."

Real Madrid still has one more trophy to play for, and it's one the club knows well. If it beats Juventus in the June 3 Champions League final it will lift the trophy–very literally–for a record 12th time and become the first team since AC Milan in 1989-1990 to repeat as European champion.

