Stanley Kay
2 hours ago

Chelsea has canceled a planned parade celebrating the club's Premier League title following the terrorist attack in Manchester earlier this week that killed 22 people. 

The United Kingdom raised the terror threat level to critical on Tuesday, and Prime Minister Teresa May said an attack could be "imminent" after Monday's bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.  

Chelsea decided to cancel the parade because of security concerns. 

"Given the heightened security threat announced by the Government, and recognizing that this is a developing situation, we have given this careful consideration," the club said in a statement. "We strongly believe, in the interests of everyone, this is the correct course of action. We are sure our fans will understand this decision.

"Having consulted with the Metropolitan Police, Hammersmith & Fulham Council and other authorities, we know the emergency services would have been as professional as ever, but we would not want in any way to divert important resources by holding an additional, non-ticketed event on the streets of London."

Arsenal, which will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, also canceled a planned watch party at Emirates Stadium due to security concerns. The club also said it won't hold a parade should the Gunners win the trophy. 

"As always, the safety of our supporters and staff is paramount and we are in close contact with security services," Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis said. "After taking their advice we have reluctantly taken the decision to cancel the screening and potential parade. We are sorry for any disappointment this causes but it is in everyone’s best interests."

Chelsea also said members of the team would wear black armbands on Saturday to commemorate the victims. 

