How to watch Manchester United vs. Ajax: Europa League final live stream, TV channel

Manchester United and Ajax will face off in the Europa League final on Wednesday, with a trophy and a spot in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League on the line. 

Manchester United enters the game after beating Crystal Palace 2–0. Jose Mourinho's side reached the final after beating Celta Vigo in the semifinal. 

Ajax overcame Lyon in the semifinal. The Dutch side earned a 4–1 victory in the first leg before hanging on to an aggregate victory after dropping the second away leg 3–1. 

The final takes is set to take place at Friends Arena in Prague.

See how to watch Wednesday's match below.

How to watch 

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch the Europa League final and other live soccer on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial. 

