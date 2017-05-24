Is Monaco's Kylian Mbappe the best soccer player under 20?

Youri Tielemans is trading one champion for another.

Tielemans, the 20-year-old rising Belgian star, is leaving Anderlecht for Monaco after securing a transfer and signing a long-term deal through 2022 with the newly crowned Ligue 1 champion. Reports suggest the transfer fee was around £22 million.

Tielemans played a vital role in leading Anderlecht to a 34th Belgian league title, scoring 13 league goals (and adding four more in the Europa League and one in the Champions League) this season. One of the world's top rising talents, he had been reported to be a target of Manchester United and Manchester City among other big-spending clubs.

🖊 L’AS Monaco est heureux d’annoncer la signature de Youri Tielemans jusqu’en 2022 !!! #WelcomeToMonaco pic.twitter.com/BcMOexXCnG — CHAMPIONS 🏆 (@AS_Monaco) May 24, 2017

Monaco adds Tielemans to its trove of burgeoning talent, though its incumbent players are sure to be hot targets in the summer transfer market.

Led by 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe, 21-year-old Thomas Lemar and 22-year-old Bernardo Silva, Monaco ended PSG's reign atop Ligue 1 and reached the Champions League semifinal in a standout season under manager Leonardo Jardim.