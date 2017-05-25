Ajax had a chance Wednesday to win its first European trophy in more than 20 years in the Europa League final against Manchester United and fans turned out in droves to support the Dutch club.

An estimated 100,000 fans filled the Museumplein in Amsterdam to watch the game on massive video boards. When United wrapped up a 2–0 win, Ajax fans didn’t despair. They joined together to sing the club’s anthem, “Dit is mijn club” (“This is my club”).

Ajax’s last European title came when it won the 1994–95 Champions League with a 1–0 victory in the final over AC Milan. This year’s final was its first in Europe since the 1995–96 Champions League final, when Ajax lost to Juventus on penalties.