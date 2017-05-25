Planet Futbol

Manchester City, Manchester United set up fund for bombing victims

icon
Scooby Axson
30 minutes ago

Premier League soccer clubs Manchester City and Manchester United pledged £1m for an emergency fund to help support victims of Monday's bombing at a concert, the teams announced.

The suicide bomb attack killed 22 people and injured 64 others.

The donation that was pledged is going to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

“We have all been humbled by the strength and solidarity shown by the people of Manchester in the days since the attack," Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said. "The hope of both our clubs is that our donation will go some small way to alleviate the daunting challenges faced by those directly affected and that our acting together will serve as a symbol to the world of the unbreakable strength of the spirit of Manchester.”

The teams said that the fund has grown to £2million in the past 24 hours.

The Manchester City women’s team will have a moment of silence and wear black armbands in the Spring Series match against Chelsea Ladies FC on Thursday.

Manchester United's men's squad took home the UEFA Europa League title with a 2–0 victory over Ajax on Wednesday, qualifying for next season's Champions League.

