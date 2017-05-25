Planet Futbol

How to watch Tigres UANL vs. Chivas Guadalajara: Liga MX final TV, live stream, time

2:00 | More Sports
Tigres UANL and Chivas Guadalajara will meet in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura final on Thursday. 

Tigres advanced to the final with a 4–0 thumping of Club Tijuana in the semifinal. Chivas reached the final by overcoming Toluca, advancing following a 2–2 draw on aggregate because of the team's higher standing during the season. 

Tigres is the defending Liga MX champion, having won the Apertura title in 2016. León was the last club to win both the Apertura and the Clausura, winning the double in 2013. 

See how to watch Thursday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial. 

