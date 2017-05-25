Sydney Leroux has returned to the U.S. women's national team for the first time since her pregnancy, joining the fold for next month's friendlies in Norway and Sweden.

The FC Kansas City star, who hasn't played for the U.S. since October 2015, joins a forward corps that includes Alex Morgan, despite her recent hamstring injury while playing for Lyon. New NWSL signing and 19-year-old Washington Spirit striker Mallory Pugh, Christen Press and Crystal Dunn round out the front line for Jill Ellis's squad, which will play Sweden in June 8 and Norway on June 11.

It was Sweden that delivered the U.S. its earliest loss at a major competition, beating the Americans in the quarterfinals of the Olympics on penalties in a match best known for Hope Solo's post-game comments.

Elsewhere on the U.S. roster, Julie Ertz (formerly Johnston) returns after her marriage to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, while Carli Lloyd enters the matches three goals shy of hitting the 100 mark.

Injuries have prevented Ashlyn Harris (hip) and Tobin Heath (back) from taking part, with Alyssa Naeher the clear starting goalkeeper.

Here is the USWNT squad in full:

GOALKEEPERS: Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars), Abby Smith (Boston Breakers)

DEFENDERS: Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Jaelene Hinkle (NC Courage), Meghan Klingenberg (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O'Hara (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (FC Kansas City), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars)

MIDFIELDERS: Morgan Brian (Houston Dash), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Boston Breakers), Carli Lloyd (Houston Dash/Manchester City), Allie Long (Portland Thorns FC), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC)

FORWARDS: Crystal Dunn (Chelsea FC), Sydney Leroux (FC Kansas City), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride/Olympique Lyonnais), Christen Press (Chicago Red Stars), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit)