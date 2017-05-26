The Champions League final will be played under a closed roof due to concerns over a possible drone attack on the stadium, according to the BBC.

The June 3 game in Cardiff between Juventus and Real Madrid will be first Champions League final played beneath a closed roof.

The Welsh FA made the decision “taking into consideration the recommendations made by the authorities over the last few weeks,” it announced Friday.

Though the announcement comes just days after the bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people, authorities have been considering closing the roof for at least a month. Welsh first minister Carwyn Jones said in April that organizers were weighing whether to shut the retractable roof, noting that “there is no specific threat of a drone attack.”

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff seats 74,000 fans and as many as 100,000 more are expected to travel to the Welsh capital for the match.