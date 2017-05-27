These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Arsenal and Chelsea will meet in the FA Cup final on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea is aiming to win the double after claiming the 2016–17 English Premier League title. For Arsenal, the final is a chance to salvage a disappointing season that saw the Gunners finish outside the top four for the first time since 1995–96.

Arsenal won the FA Cup in 2014 and 2015, while Chelsea last won the tournament in 2012.

Arsenal will be shorthanded on Saturday due to injuries and an untimely suspension. Laurent Koscielny is banned from the match after he was shown red during Arsenal's Premier League finale against Everton, while Shkodran Mustafi could also be sidelined due to lingering effects from a concussion. Gabriel is also out due to injury, and Kieran Gibbs could miss the match as well.

The two sides split this season's Premier League meetings, with Arsenal winning 3–0 at Emirates Stadium and Chelsea earning a 3–1 victory in the return leg.

See how to watch Saturday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial.