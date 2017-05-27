Planet Futbol

How to watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea: FA Cup final 2017 TV channel, live stream

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Stanley Kay
in an hour

Arsenal and Chelsea will meet in the FA Cup final on Saturday at Wembley Stadium. 

Chelsea is aiming to win the double after claiming the 2016–17 English Premier League title. For Arsenal, the final is a chance to salvage a disappointing season that saw the Gunners finish outside the top four for the first time since 1995–96. 

Arsenal won the FA Cup in 2014 and 2015, while Chelsea last won the tournament in 2012. 

Arsenal will be shorthanded on Saturday due to injuries and an untimely suspension. Laurent Koscielny is banned from the match after he was shown red during Arsenal's Premier League finale against Everton, while Shkodran Mustafi could also be sidelined due to lingering effects from a concussion. Gabriel is also out due to injury, and Kieran Gibbs could miss the match as well. 

The two sides split this season's Premier League meetings, with Arsenal winning 3–0 at Emirates Stadium and Chelsea earning a 3–1 victory in the return leg. 

See how to watch Saturday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters