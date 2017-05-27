These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Barcelona and Deportivo Alavés meet Saturday at the Estadio Vicente Calderon in the final of this year’s Copa del Rey.

Barcelona will be favored in Luis Enrique’s final game as manager and look to end their season with a trophy to show for their work. Barca beat Alaves 6–0 in their last meeting Feb. 11, but fell 2–1 in a surprising September defeat.

Barcelona failed to win La Liga this season, finishing the year just behind Real Madrid. Alavés finished in ninth.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live stream: Watch the match online here.