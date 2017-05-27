These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

For the first time in Scottish soccer history, a team has completed an unbeaten season and secured all three of the country’s major trophies.

Tom Rogic’s 92nd-minute goal in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday provided a thrilling finish to Celtic’s unprecedented season. Celtic had already won the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish League Cup. Saturday’s 2–1 win over Aberdeen was just the icing on the cake.

The Hoops were utterly dominant in league play this season, winning 34 of their 38 matches with just four draws. They allowed only 25 goals all Premiership season and had a staggering goal differential of 81, 42 more than second-place Aberdeen.

“This is exceptional,” Celtic captain Scott Brown said after the match. “For this season to go all the way through the league without losing and win the Treble. It’s the best feeling ever.”