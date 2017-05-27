Planet Futbol

Video: Messi’s one-touch goal from outside the box gives Barcelona Copa del Rey lead

More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Dan Gartland
42 minutes ago

Ho hum, another stunning goal from Lionel Messi. 

Messi gave Barcelona a 1–0 lead over Deportivo Alaves in the 30th minute of Saturday’s match with a one-touch finish from outside the penalty box. Messi laid the ball off to Neymar and then snuck into a gap in the defense where Neymar could get the ball back to him, allowing Messi to get off a curling shot that snuck inside the left post. 

Alaves equalized just three minutes later on a free kick by Theo, a beautiful goal in its own right

A Neymar goal just before halftime made it 2–1 in favor of Barça and Messi helped push the margin to two with this weaving run and assist to Paco Alcacer. 

Barcelona has won the last two Copa del Reys. 

