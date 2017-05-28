These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Kortne Ford scored his first career goal and Tim Howard made it stand with his 24th MLS shutout in the Colorado Rapids' 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Ford got his head on Shkelzen Gashi's free kick into the box, guiding it into the corner in the 11th minute.

Howard made just one save for his second shutout of the season and ninth in two seasons with Colorado (3-8-1). The U.S. national team star had 15 shutouts with the MetroStars before playing 12 years in the English Premier League.

Sporting KC (6-4-4) had a 25-6 shots advantage but couldn't find the target. The last disappointment came when Seth Sinovic skimmed a shot off the top of the cross bar in the second minute of stoppage time.

Ford, a homegrown defender who attended a nearby high school and played for the University of Denver, was playing in just his fifth game. His goal was just the 10th allowed in 14 games by the league's stingiest defense.

D.C. 1, Vancouver 0

Neagle scores on penalty, DC United edges Whitecaps 1-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lamar Neagle scored on a penalty kick in the 61st minute and D.C. United beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

The penalty was awarded after defender Kendall Waston was called for hauling down Jose Oritz in the box. The B.C. Place Stadium fans voiced their displeasure when replays showed Waston barely touched Oritz.

Neagle sent the ball into the top corner for his sixth goal of the season. United improved to 4-6-2.

The Whitecaps (5-6-1) had a chance to tie it in extra time. Vancouver was awarded a penalty kick following a collision between United goalkeeper Bill Hamid and Vancouver's Brek Shea. Cristian Techera took the shot, but hit the post.

New York 2, New England 1

Royer's late goal rallies Red Bulls past Revolution 2-1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Royer finished a nice sequence in the 74th minute, Luis Robles made a diving save in the closing minutes and the New York Red Bulls rallied to beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Saturday night.

Felipe sent the ball left to Kemar Lawrence alongside the box and he put a cross to Royer on the back post for an easy finish on his fourth goal.

Robles, who only allowed Lee Nguyen's penalty kick in the ninth minute, preserved the win with his fourth save, diving to his left to block Diego Fagundez's shot from outside the box.

Bradley Wright-Phillips tied it for New York (6-6-2), which was winless in its last four matches, when he pounced on a loose ball and backheeled it into the net. New England goalkeeper Cody Cropper had pounced on a cross by Kemar Lawance, but Cropper could hold on and Wright-Phillips was there to clean up for his sixth goal.

Damien Perrinelle fouled Fagundez in the penalty area after a great pass from Kei Kamara, allowing Nguyen to step up for his sixth goal. New England (4-5-4) had won two straight and lost just one of its previous six. It is 0-5-2 on the road.

Salt Lake 1, Philadelphia 0

Plato scores first goal, Real Salt Lake beats Union 1-0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Joao Plata scored his first goal of the season and Real Salt Lake beat Philadelphia 1-0 on Saturday night to snap the Union's club-record winning streak at four games.

Plata tapped in his goal in the 36th minute after quickly exchanging short passes twice with Jefferson Savarino. Tony Beltran got the play started by saving the ball just before it went over the goal line.

The Union (4-5-5) had a chance to tie it in stoppage time, but goalie Nick Rimando blocked Haris Medunjanin's belt-high free kick and Salt Lake (4-8-2) cleared it after a scramble in front of the net.

Union goalkeeper Andre Blake made seven saves.

Minnesota 1, Orlando City 0

Ramirez scores as Minnesota tops Orlando City 1-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Christian Ramirez scored his eighth goal of the season to lift Minnesota United to a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on Saturday.

Johan Venegas, near midfield with his back to the Orlando City goal, flicked the ball off the outside of his right foot and past the defense to Ramirez, who was just onside. Ramirez dodged charging goalie Joe Bendik and juked a defender before easily putting the ball into the net in the 56th minute.

Venegas was playing in place of forward Abud Danladi, who suffered a groin injury last weekend.

Orlando City (6-5-2) outshot United 20-5, but Bobby Shuttleworth made seven saves for the shutout.

The outcome gave United coach Adrian Heath a victory in his first meeting against his former team, which fired him last July. Minnesota United improved to 4-7-2.

Los Angeles 4, San Jose 2

Dos Santos scores twice, Galaxy beat Earthquakes 4-2 win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Giovani dos Santos scored twice to push his goals streak to four games and the Los Angeles Galaxy won their third straight, beating the San Jose Earthquakes 4-2 on Saturday night.

Dos Santos scored on a penalty kick in the 35th minute and had the only second-half goal in the 64th. He has six goals in the four-game streak.

Chris Wondolowski scored off Danny Hoesen's cross to the back post to give San Jose a 1-0 lead. Joao Perdo answered for the Galaxy (5-5-2), and dos Santos scored on the penalty after a foul on Kofi Sarkodie. Hoesen scored his first goal with the Earthquakes to tie it before Los Angeles took the lead when Diallo's cross went off Victor Bernardez's head for an own goal.

The Galaxy won their fourth road game this season, while the Earthquakes (5-5-4) lost for the first time in seven home matches.