Planet Futbol

Deric makes 4 saves, Dynamo and FC Dallas tie 0-0

1:33 | More Sports
These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field
icon
Associated Press
20 minutes ago

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Deric made four saves for his first shutout of the season to help the Houston Dynamo tie FC Dallas 0-0 on Sunday night.

Seeing his first action since a 2-0 loss to New England on April 8, Deric made a diving stop on Kellyn Acosta's shot to the top corner.

Planet Futbol
Josh Sargent: Who is USA's 17-year-old rising soccer star?

FC Dallas (5-2-5) outshot the Dynamo (6-5-2) 16-5 and seemingly controlled the match, but extended its winless streak to four games, despite the return of Mauro Diaz. The 26-year-old designated player was third in MLS last season with 13 assists before tearing an Achilles tendon on Oct. 16.

Houston has just two wins in its last 30 MLS road games (2-20-9), but snapped a five-game road losing streak during which it had been outscored 14-3.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters