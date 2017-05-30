Huddersfield Town won the World’s Richest Game on Monday but you won’t have to be made of money to get into games next season.

After winning promotion from the Championship, Huddersfield will have the cheapest season tickets in the Premier League next year. They’re so cheap they also would have been the least expensive in the Championship if the Terriers hadn’t been promoted.

The club announced season ticket prices for the 2017–18 season back in March, long before it secured promotion to the top flight. Any adult seat, anywhere in the stadium, costs £199 ($255) for the entire season. That’s $13.46 per match. By comparison, season tickets for MLS’s NYCFC cost $23 per game.

Better yet, back in 2010 when Huddersfield was in the third tier, owner Dean Hoyle promised fans who held season tickets every year since the 2009–10 season that if the club made it up to the Premier League while he owned the team that they could have season tickets for just £100.

The cheapest season ticket in the Premier League this year was Hull City at £252 but the Tigers were relegated at the end of the season. West Ham was second-cheapest at £289 after slashing prices from £617.50 following the club’s move to the Olympic stadium.

The Premier League’s double round robin format means that for less $30 a month fans will get to see Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and several more of the world’s biggest clubs come to town. It’s almost worth moving to Yorkshire just to become a Huddersfield fan.

[via balls.ie]