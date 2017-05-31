These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

With the 2016–17 season all but over, summer transfer rumors are swirling, with the biggest clubs tied to prominent players as usual and massive sums of cash being thrown around.

As news trickles out, players have begun to officially agree on moves, with Bernardo Silva officially headed from Monaco to Manchester City and Brazilian prospect Vinicius Junior bound for Real Madrid. The transfer window doesn’t open until July, but there will be no shortage of talk and scuttle until then.

Here's a look around Europe at the latest news and rumors.

• Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to join Paris Saint-Germain after the clubs agreed to a €70m fee. PSG and Aubameyang are finalizing terms of the deal. The Gabon native, 27, would become the most expensive purchase in Ligue 1 history, costing Paris more than what it paid for Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria in years past. Aubameyang led the Bundesliga with 31 goals this season. (Yahoo Sports France)

• Amid reports that he has asked to leave for Manchester United, Antoine Griezmann has yet to speak personally with Atletico Madrid brass about his future. (ESPN FC)

• Griezmann says his agents have spoken with the team and that he’s had discussions with Diego Simeone and teammates about his future.

• Griezmann may be angling for a pay raise and remain at the club on a new contract. (AS)

• Kylian Mbappe says he’s “not afraid to leave” Monaco this summer, but says he is focused on the French national team’s June fixtures. (Goal.com)

• Manchester United are looking to sign a defensive midfielder this summer after re-signing veteran Michael Carrick, with Tottenham’s Eric Dier, Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko and Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic among potential targets. (ESPN FC)

• AC Milan have signed defender Mateo Musacchio from Villarreal. (AC Milan)

• Reports continue to tie Milan with Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata for a €60m fee, and Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie for €28m. (AP)

• American defender John Brooks is headed to Wolfsburg from Hertha Berlin for €20m, a record fee for an American-born player. (Kicker)

• Rangers have signed Portuguese defender Bruno Alves from Cagliari. Alves, 35, was part of Portugal’s Euro-winning team in 2016. (Rangers)

• Arsenal is on the cusp of officially announcing its first transfer move of the summer. Schalke 04's Sead Kolasinac joining the Gunners on a free transfer is an open secret at this point, and an official announcement is reportedly imminent. (Daily Star)