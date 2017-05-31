Planet Futbol

How to watch USA vs. New Zealand: U20 World Cup live stream

Chris Chavez and Jeremy Woo
Wednesday May 31st, 2017

The United States will face New Zealand in the Round of 16 at the FIFA U20 World Cup.

Team USA won their group with 5 points, with impressive young striker Josh Sargent and Jonathan Klinsmann, son of former U.S. manager Jurgen Klinsmann, among the team’s players. The U.S. needs four wins in the knockout round to win the trophy.

The winner of the match will face Venezuela in the quarterfinal.

Korea Republic is hosting the tournament, meaning an early start in U.S. time zones.

How to watch

When: 6:50 a.m. ET, Thursday, June 1

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch online with FuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

