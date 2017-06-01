Planet Futbol

Ronaldo Cisneros's dramatic goal sends Mexico to U-20 World Cup quarterfinals

icon
SI.com Staff
39 minutes ago

Mexico is through to the U-20 World Cup quarterfinals after securing passage in dramatic fashion.

Ronaldo Cisneros's 89th-minute goal gave Mexico a 1-0 win over Senegal, setting up a meeting against England in the final eight in South Korea. Mexico, which had a man advantage for the final 18 minutes, scored its winner on a combination from a pair of late substitutes. Diego Aguilar, on in the 80th minute, crossed from the end line toward the goal mouth, where Cisneros, on in the 81st, redirected home for his second goal of the competition.

Mexico will play England on June 5, with the winner paired against the winner of Zambia and either France or Italy. Mexico is seeking its first U-20 World Cup title, with its best finishes coming in 1977 (second) and 2011 (third).

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters