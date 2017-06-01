Mexico is through to the U-20 World Cup quarterfinals after securing passage in dramatic fashion.

Ronaldo Cisneros's 89th-minute goal gave Mexico a 1-0 win over Senegal, setting up a meeting against England in the final eight in South Korea. Mexico, which had a man advantage for the final 18 minutes, scored its winner on a combination from a pair of late substitutes. Diego Aguilar, on in the 80th minute, crossed from the end line toward the goal mouth, where Cisneros, on in the 81st, redirected home for his second goal of the competition.

Mexico will play England on June 5, with the winner paired against the winner of Zambia and either France or Italy. Mexico is seeking its first U-20 World Cup title, with its best finishes coming in 1977 (second) and 2011 (third).