MLS Roundup: Dynamo use five-goal barrage vs. RSL to jump into first place
Erick Torres scored his 10th goal of the season and the Houston Dynamo beat Real Salt Lake 5-1 on Wednesday night to move into first place in the Western Conference.
Houston (7-5-2) has won seven of its last eight home games, scoring 24 goals. Real Salt Lake (4-9-2) ended a three-game scoreless run on the road with Joao Plata's free-kick goal in the 63rd minute.
Houston took the lead on an own goal by Justin Schmidt in the third minute. Mauro Manotas was left alone on the left side of the box and his cross in front of goal was knocked in by a sliding Schmidt.
3' ⚽️— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 1, 2017
15' ⚽️
45' ⚽️
52' ⚽️
68' ⚽️@HoustonDynamo struck early and often. #HOUvRSL #ForeverOrange pic.twitter.com/J96UFDqwej
Alex scored his first goal of the season in the 15th minute for a 2-0 lead. A short corner kick was sent back to Alex and he dribbled to the penalty spot for a shot through traffic. Manotas closed the first half with a goal in the 45th off Torres' back-heal pass.
Torres scored on an easy tap-in early in the second half for his eighth goal in seven home matches. Leonardo capped the scoring with a powerful header in the 68th.
Columbus 3, Seattle 0
Justin Meram and Ola Kamara each scored their eighth goal of the season and the Columbus Crew beat the Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Wednesday night.
Columbus (7-7-1) snapped a two-game losing streak, while Seattle (4-6-4) had its two-game winning streak stopped.
Federico Higuain opened the scoring in the 10th minute for his fifth goal. Hector Jimenez intercepted a pass deep in Seattle territory and hustled to win the loose ball. It fell to Higuain and he slid it inside the far post to tie Stern John for third on the Crew's all-time regular-season goal scoring list.
10' GOAL! Pipa puts Columbus up on Seattle early https://t.co/TqJDklrhZv— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) May 31, 2017
Meram added a goal in the 21st minute to set a career high. He dribbled it from near midfield and sent a shot past two defenders at the top of the box.
#3️⃣ for @ColumbusCrewSC #CLBvSEA https://t.co/JvyzJAzNma— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 1, 2017
Kamara scored in the 59th. Meram slid a through ball past the Seattle defense and Kamara one-touched it off the far post and in. Kamara was denied by the post in the 51st.
Orlando City 2, DC United 0
Cyle Larin and Giles Barnes scored in the second half and Orlando City beat D.C. United 2-0 on a rainy Wednesday night for its sixth victory at home.
Orlando City (7-5-2) stopped its club-record winless streak at six. DC United (4-7-2) has been shut out eight times this season, including four of its last five.
Larin fought through a hold in the box to head in Will Johnson's free kick in the 66th minute for a 1-0 lead. Barnes, a second-half sub, scored his first goal for Orlando in the 88th on a shot from distance that slipped through Bill Hamid's hands.
.@CyleLarin inside the six? 💰 #ORLvDC https://t.co/K7ll0AZY49— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 1, 2017
D.C. United's best scoring chance came in the 74th minute. Lamar Neagle intercepted a poor back pass, touched it past goalkeeper Joe Bendik, who came out of his area, and Neagle's shot was saved off the backline by defender Jonathan Spector and again by a hustling Bendik.
The kickoff was delayed for nearly an hour because of lightning in the area.
New England 2, NYCFC 2
Xavier Kouassi scored his first MLS goal in the 86th minute and the New England Revolution tied New York City FC 2-2 on Wednesday night.
It was the first time this season New York City (6-6-2) has allowed a goal in the final 15 minutes.
Both goals by New England (4-6-4) came on headers. In the 24th minute, Kei Kamara headed in Lee Nguyen's corner kick to tie it at 1. On Kouassi's goal, Kelyn Rowe chipped it across the goal to find Kouassi at the back post.
Headers don't get much better. @keikamara ties it up! #NYCvNE https://t.co/RpUSF2agjm— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 1, 2017
David Villa's run in the 16th minute set up Jack Harrison's easy tap in to open the scoring for NYC. Villa took a pass near midfield, weaved through the defense to get to the corner of the 6-yard box and squared it across goal for an open Harrison.
What a set up from David Villa on the goal from Jack Harrison! (📹: @NYCFC) pic.twitter.com/MVZuMTRVGZ— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 1, 2017
NYC took a 2-1 in the 64th minute on Miguel Camargo's header. He entered as a sub three minutes earlier.