Planet Futbol

MLS Roundup: Dynamo use five-goal barrage vs. RSL to jump into first place

1:15 | Planet Futbol
What to expect from the MLS expansion franchises
icon
Associated Press
an hour ago

Erick Torres scored his 10th goal of the season and the Houston Dynamo beat Real Salt Lake 5-1 on Wednesday night to move into first place in the Western Conference.

Houston (7-5-2) has won seven of its last eight home games, scoring 24 goals. Real Salt Lake (4-9-2) ended a three-game scoreless run on the road with Joao Plata's free-kick goal in the 63rd minute.

Houston took the lead on an own goal by Justin Schmidt in the third minute. Mauro Manotas was left alone on the left side of the box and his cross in front of goal was knocked in by a sliding Schmidt.

Alex scored his first goal of the season in the 15th minute for a 2-0 lead. A short corner kick was sent back to Alex and he dribbled to the penalty spot for a shot through traffic. Manotas closed the first half with a goal in the 45th off Torres' back-heal pass.

Torres scored on an easy tap-in early in the second half for his eighth goal in seven home matches. Leonardo capped the scoring with a powerful header in the 68th.

Planet Futbol
Breaking down the USMNT roster for its upcoming World Cup qualifiers
Planet Futbol

Columbus 3, Seattle 0

Justin Meram and Ola Kamara each scored their eighth goal of the season and the Columbus Crew beat the Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Columbus (7-7-1) snapped a two-game losing streak, while Seattle (4-6-4) had its two-game winning streak stopped.

Federico Higuain opened the scoring in the 10th minute for his fifth goal. Hector Jimenez intercepted a pass deep in Seattle territory and hustled to win the loose ball. It fell to Higuain and he slid it inside the far post to tie Stern John for third on the Crew's all-time regular-season goal scoring list.

Meram added a goal in the 21st minute to set a career high. He dribbled it from near midfield and sent a shot past two defenders at the top of the box.

Kamara scored in the 59th. Meram slid a through ball past the Seattle defense and Kamara one-touched it off the far post and in. Kamara was denied by the post in the 51st.

Planet Futbol

Orlando City 2, DC United 0

Cyle Larin and Giles Barnes scored in the second half and Orlando City beat D.C. United 2-0 on a rainy Wednesday night for its sixth victory at home.

Orlando City (7-5-2) stopped its club-record winless streak at six. DC United (4-7-2) has been shut out eight times this season, including four of its last five.

Larin fought through a hold in the box to head in Will Johnson's free kick in the 66th minute for a 1-0 lead. Barnes, a second-half sub, scored his first goal for Orlando in the 88th on a shot from distance that slipped through Bill Hamid's hands.

D.C. United's best scoring chance came in the 74th minute. Lamar Neagle intercepted a poor back pass, touched it past goalkeeper Joe Bendik, who came out of his area, and Neagle's shot was saved off the backline by defender Jonathan Spector and again by a hustling Bendik.

The kickoff was delayed for nearly an hour because of lightning in the area.

Planet Futbol

New England 2, NYCFC 2

Xavier Kouassi scored his first MLS goal in the 86th minute and the New England Revolution tied New York City FC 2-2 on Wednesday night.

It was the first time this season New York City (6-6-2) has allowed a goal in the final 15 minutes.

Both goals by New England (4-6-4) came on headers. In the 24th minute, Kei Kamara headed in Lee Nguyen's corner kick to tie it at 1. On Kouassi's goal, Kelyn Rowe chipped it across the goal to find Kouassi at the back post.

David Villa's run in the 16th minute set up Jack Harrison's easy tap in to open the scoring for NYC. Villa took a pass near midfield, weaved through the defense to get to the corner of the 6-yard box and squared it across goal for an open Harrison.

NYC took a 2-1 in the 64th minute on Miguel Camargo's header. He entered as a sub three minutes earlier.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters