The U.S. Under-20 men's national team looks to keep its World Cup run going as it enters the knockout stage, facing New Zealand in the round of 16 in South Korea on Thursday (7 a.m., FS1).

After winning its group, the U.S. can match the 2015 team's feat of reaching the quarterfinals, but the Americans will be shorthanded. With Gedion Zelalem out injured (reported ACL tear) and Cameron Carter-Vickers, Derrick Jones and Aaron Herrera out suspended, Tab Ramos won't have a full complement of players at his disposal. The U.S. will have the services of 17-year-old forward Josh Sargent, whose three goals in the group stage have him a goal off the pace for the competition's Golden Boot.

Brooks Lennon and Luca De La Torre have been the USA's other goalscorers in the competition thus far.

New Zealand, meanwhile, finished second in its group to France. The Junior All Whites feature five players who play college soccer in the United States and have already matched their best showing in a U-20 World Cup, following up the 2015 competition it hosted with another place in the last-16. New Zealand and the USA were in the same group in 2015, with the Americans coasting to a 4-0 win.

The U.S. didn't have the same fortune in the early going, though Sargent did force an early save. New Zealand defended stoutly, though, limiting the U.S. to a handful of speculative chances off set pieces over the opening half hour.

Another one of those set pieces proved fruitful in the 33rd minute, though. Real Salt Lake teammates Lennon and Justen Glad combined, with the later controlling with his chest before delivering a right-footed drive through the New Zealand defense to give the USA a 1-0 lead (though replays showed Sargent may have gotten a slight deflection for the final touch).

Here are the lineups for the match:

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match. The winner advances to take on Venezuela, with Portugal and Uruguay also alive on that half of the quarterfinal bracket.