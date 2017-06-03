The U.S. men's national team will face Venezuela at Rio Tino Stadium on Saturday night for a World Cup qualifying tune-up.

The United States is prepping to face Trinidad and Tobago in Denver on June 8 and then a visit to Estadio Azteca for for a bout with Mexico on June 11. The USMNT is 3–0 at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Here's how to watch the match below:

How to watch

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1, Univision

Live stream: You can watch online using FOX Sports Go.