Planet Futbol

How to watch USMNT vs. Venezuela online: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

Chris Chavez
Saturday June 3rd, 2017

The U.S. men's national team will face Venezuela at Rio Tino Stadium on Saturday night for a World Cup qualifying tune-up.

The United States is prepping to face Trinidad and Tobago in Denver on June 8 and then a visit to Estadio Azteca for for a bout with Mexico on June 11. The USMNT is 3–0 at Rio Tinto Stadium. 

Here's how to watch the match below:

How to watch

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1, Univision

Live stream: You can watch online using FOX Sports Go.

