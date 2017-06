Real Madrid vs. Juventus: A 50-50 matchup in the Champions League final

UEFA awarded the 2018 Champions League Final to Kiev.

The Ukranian capital will host the UEFA championship match at Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex just less than a month before the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Russia.

Reconstruction at Kiev's Olympic Stadium was completed in 2011 and hosted the 2011 Euro final.