Who won the Champions League last year?

Real Madrid won the 2016 Champions League final on penalties in a derby game against Atletico Madrid.

Sergio Ramos and Yannick Carrasco were the goal-scorers, and Cristiano Ronaldo scored the decisive penalty to seal Madrid’s 11th Champions League title.

The defending champs return to face Juventus in the 2017 final on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: Saturday, June 3, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox, Fox Deportes

Live stream: Watch online with FuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.