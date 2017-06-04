These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Kevin Doyle and Alan Gordon scored late goals six minutes apart and the Colorado Rapids beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday night.

Colorado (4-8-1) came in with just 10 goals, tied for the worst in the MLS, and appeared headed for more disappointment. But Doyle tied it with a sliding tap-in off a short cross from Marlon Hairston in the 80th minute for his third goal this season. Gordon got his first goal, heading in the ball at the far post off a pinpoint pass by Joshua Gatt in the 86th.

The Crew (7-8-1) opened the scoring on Dederico Higuain's sixth goal. He scored from the top of the box in the 61st after his on-target shot deflected off Micheal Azira into the net as goalkeeper Zac MacMath dove in the opposite direction. MacMath subbed for Tim Howard, who is away for World Cup qualifying.

New England 3, Toronto 0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Juan Agudelo had a goal and an assist, Benjamin Angoua added his first career MLS goal and the New England Revolution beat Toronto FC 3-0 on Saturday night.

Angoua headed home a corner kick by Lee Nguyen in the 17th minute, Fagundez added a goal in the 66th, and Agudelo gave New England (5-5-5) a 3-0 lead in the 85th.

Kelyn Rowe won a ball near midfield and tapped it to Fagundez who slotted it to Agudelo at the top of box. He dropped it to a charging Fagundez who blasted it just inside the post to double the advantage. Agudelo's header from point-blank range, after a shot by Fagundez bounced twice off the cross bar, capped the scoring.

Toronto (8-2-5), which hadn't lost since April 15, had its eight-match unbeaten streak snapped. TFC was shut out for the first time since a 0-0 draw at Sporting Kansas City on March 31.

New England's Cody Cropper had three saves — including a leaping stop of a long-range shot by Armando Cooper in the 34th minute — for his fourth shutout of the season.

Dallas 6, Salt Lake 2

FRISCO (AP) — Roland Lamah had his first career MLS hat trick and FC Dallas beat Real Salt Lake 6-2 on Saturday night to snap a four-game winless streak.

Lamah’s final goal gave FC Dallas (6-2-5) a 3-0 lead in the 31st minute — the second-fastest hat trick from kickoff in MLS history. Maximiliano Urruti and Tesho Akindele added first-half goals and Dallas became the first team to score five goals in the first half of an MLS game.

Omar Holness scored in the 70th minute and Kyle Beckerman’s goal moments later pulled Real Salt Lake (4-10-2) to 5-2. Jesus Ferreira, who came on for Lamah in the 71st, capped the scoring in the closing minutes. It was the first career appearance for the 16-year-old homegrown, the son of 2010 MLS MVP David Ferreira.

Real Salt Lake has lost five consecutive road matches and has been outscored 19-3 during that span.

New York City 2, Philadelphia 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Maxime Chanot and Alexander Callens scored their first goals of the season, both off corners in the final 10 minutes, to rally New York FC to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Chanot rose between two defenders and headed the ball inside the near post off the corner from Maximiliano Morzlez to tie the game in the 80th minute.

Callens got the winner five minutes later when he knocked in a rebound. The corner from the opposite side was put in a crowd and after two touches the ball ended up with David Villa, who put a hard shot on keeper Andre Blake. The ball rebounded to the foot of Callens to give New York (7-5-3) two goals in five minutes against a team that had allowed just two goals in its last six games.

The Union (4-6-4), which suffered its second-straight loss after a franchise best four-game winning streak, took the lead in the 69th minute on a brilliant shot from Fabrice-Jean Picault. Picault took a feed down the left side from C.J. Sapong, cut back right and between a pair of defenders let loose a low, hard shot from the top of the box to the far corner.

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Three players - two of them defenders - scored their first goals of the season, Tim Melia had his eighth shutout and Sporting Kansas City moved back into first place in the Western Conference with a 3-0 win over Minnesota United on Saturday.

Ike Opara, Jimmy Medranda and Saad Abdul-Salaam scored and Melia only had to make one save as Sporting KC (7-4-4) improved to 6-0-1 at home, outscoring opponents 16-2. Melia also had eight shutouts in each of the last two seasons after he was signed by KC.

In the second minute of stoppage time in the first half, Opara, a defender, put in a low shot from distance that froze Minnesota keeper Bobby Shuttleworth after he started moving the wrong direction.

Medranda nodded in a shot in the 54th minute after Soony Saad sent a shot off the underside of the crossbar. Players seemed to stop awaiting a foul call and then didn't react to the ball, when Saad's shot appeared to land behind the line. Saad could be credited with the goal after review.

Abdul-Salaam, also a defender, finished it off in the 87th minute, finding a loose ball as he was unmarked in the box.

Minnesota (4-8-1)out-shot 27-7, won the first meeting 2-0 at home and is now 0-5-2 on the road.

Vancouver 3, Atlanta 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Kendall Waston scored twice in the first half and Fredy Montero snapped a five-game goal drought to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat expansion Atlanta United 3-1 on Saturday.

Waston tied it at 1 in the 31st minute, and gave Vancouver (6-6-1) the lead in the 44th. Montero scored in the 68th.

Greg Garza opened the scoring for Atlanta (5-5-3) in the seventh minute.

D.C. 0, Los Angeles 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ashley Cole deflected a hard shot in front of the goal in the final minute of stoppage time to preserve D.C. United's 0-0 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night.

Cole dove to block Ian Harkes' attempt from the center of the box, earning a hardy pat on the back from goalkeeper Jon Kempin.

Kempin made six saves for United (4-7-3), and Bill Hamid stopped six for the Galaxy (5-5-3).

The draw snapped a three-game losing home streak for D.C., but ran its home scoreless streak to four.

Giovani dos Santos, who had five goals in the four previous games, took two shots for Los Angeles, which had its streak of three straight away wins end, but still came away from the stretch of four road matches with 10 points

After Hamid tipped away Dave Romney's shot in the 66th, and United's best late chance came in the 72nd when Luciano Acosta's shot hit the crossbar.

Montreal 1, New York 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Blerim Dzemaili scored his first MLS goal and the Montreal Impact beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday night.

Dzemaili scored in the 67th minute, finishing a give-and-go with Ignacio Piatt by firing a right-footed strike past Luis Robles. The Swiss international also scored in Montreal's 4-2 victory over Vancouver in the Canadian Championship on Tuesday night.

The Impact (4-4-4) have won consecutive league games for the first time this season.

The Red Bulls (6-7-2) extended their road losing streak to six games.