Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote has died at 30 years old after collapsing on the field while training with his club in China.

His agent confirmed Tiote's death to the media. Newcastle issued a statement as well.

"The thoughts of everyone at Newcastle United are with Cheick's family, friends, teammates and everyone connected with the clubs he represented."

"It is with great sadness that I have this afternoon learned of Cheick's death." Newcastle United manager Rafa Benítez said in a statement. "In the all the time that I have known him, he was a true professional, dedicated and above all, a great man."

We are devastated to have learnt of the tragic passing of former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tioté in China today. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/PCrIEUyugv — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 5, 2017

We'll never forget you, Cheick. ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/c8aO6EyW5w — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 5, 2017

Tiote was training with Chinese Super League team Beijing Enterprises when he collapsed on the ground and was taken to a local hospital, according to reports.

His former teammates Demba Ba and Vincent Kompany also shared the tragic news on Twitter:

😭😭😭 may Allah gives grant you jannah brother Tiote 😭😭😭 — Demba Ba (@dembabafoot) June 5, 2017

I am speechless and so incredibly sad. Cheick Tioté was one of the nicest and toughest teammates I have ever had. Rest in peace brother. — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) June 5, 2017

Tiote also starred for the Ivory Coast in the 2010 and 2014 World Cup.