Ex-Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote, 30, dies after collapsing in training in China

Chris Chavez
39 minutes ago

Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote has died at 30 years old after collapsing on the field while training with his club in China.

His agent confirmed Tiote's death to the media. Newcastle issued a statement as well.

"The thoughts of everyone at Newcastle United are with Cheick's family, friends, teammates and everyone connected with the clubs he represented."

"It is with great sadness that I have this afternoon learned of Cheick's death." Newcastle United manager Rafa Benítez said in a statement. "In the all the time that I have known him, he was a true professional, dedicated and above all, a great man."

Tiote was training with Chinese Super League team Beijing Enterprises when he collapsed on the ground and was taken to a local hospital, according to reports.

His former teammates Demba Ba and Vincent Kompany also shared the tragic news on Twitter:

Tiote also starred for the Ivory Coast in the 2010 and 2014 World Cup.

