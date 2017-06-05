Planet Futbol

Watch: Ronaldo sings 'Cristiano, Ballon d'Or!' at Real Madrid UCL title celebration

SI.com Staff
32 minutes ago

Given what Real Madrid won this season, and given what Cristiano Ronaldo has meant to all of the success, it will be no surprise to see him crowned as a Ballon d'Or winner for a fifth time. He's certainly not shy in campaigning for his own cause, either.

Ronaldo took to the stage at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu to celebrate Real Madrid's Champions League final triumph over Juventus with the Madridista faithful, giving a speech that of course included his trademark "SI!" shout. And when Real Madrid's fans started to craft a chant featuring his name and the top individual prize in the game, he couldn't help but oblige and join in.

"Cristiano, Ballon d'Or!" he sang into the microphone, before being mobbed by teammates who accompanied him.

Another Ballon d'Or would be Ronaldo's fifth, and would pull him even with Lionel Messi for the most in history. The last non-Messi/Ronaldo player to win the award was Kaká back in 2007.

Between winning La Liga, winning the Champions League and being chosen as the cover face of FIFA 18, it's been a good couple of weeks for the Portuguese superstar.

