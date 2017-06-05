Planet Futbol

Eden Hazard fractures ankle with Belgium, to miss start of Chelsea season

0:39 | Planet Futbol
Chelsea wins 2016-17 Premier League title
icon
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

Chelsea's Premier League title defense has hit its first snag.

Star playmaker Eden Hazard fractured his ankle while on international duty with Belgium, and he will miss the start of the 2017-18 season, the club announced Monday. Chelsea says it will be approximately three months before Hazard returns to training, putting his timetable for a comeback at early September. The injury could theoretically derail any potential transfer for the 26-year-old, who has been consistently linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Hazard, who underwent surgery on Monday and vowed that he "will be stronger," was Chelsea's second-leading scorer behind Diego Costa.

He scored 16 times and added five assists in a bounce-back season after a subpar 2015-16 campaign, helping Chelsea reclaim the title for a second time in three seasons, with a 10th-place finish sandwiched in between.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters