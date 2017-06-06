Planet Futbol

Watch: Kimmich salvages Germany's draw vs. Denmark on sensational overhead kick

SI.com Staff
World champion Germany salvaged a draw against Denmark on Tuesday, with Joshua Kimmich's instinctive overhead kick in the waning minutes forcing a 1-1 result in Brondby.

Kimmich was quick to react after a clearance attempt pinged off Lars Stindl's shin and into his path. The versatile Bayern Munich star contorted himself and flicked the ball off his right leg with his back to goal, beating a dejected Frederik Ronnow in the Denmark goal in the 88th minute.

Tottenham's Christian Eriksen had opened the scoring for Denmark in the 18th minute, pouncing on a poor giveaway and striking with a first-time effort.

The friendly was a World Cup qualifying tune-up for both sides, who return to action Saturday. Germany hosts massive underdog San Marino, while Denmark travels to Kazakhstan.

