World champion Germany salvaged a draw against Denmark on Tuesday, with Joshua Kimmich's instinctive overhead kick in the waning minutes forcing a 1-1 result in Brondby.

Kimmich was quick to react after a clearance attempt pinged off Lars Stindl's shin and into his path. The versatile Bayern Munich star contorted himself and flicked the ball off his right leg with his back to goal, beating a dejected Frederik Ronnow in the Denmark goal in the 88th minute.

GOLAZO!



Kimmich pulls a reflex bicycle kick out of his bag of tricks to draw @DFB_Team_EN level. 1-1. pic.twitter.com/k2fTolcGZT — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) June 6, 2017

Tottenham's Christian Eriksen had opened the scoring for Denmark in the 18th minute, pouncing on a poor giveaway and striking with a first-time effort.

Denmark press Germany into error and Eriksen scores with his first touch. pic.twitter.com/7lJ6UZxjCJ — Nathan (@TTTactics) June 6, 2017

The friendly was a World Cup qualifying tune-up for both sides, who return to action Saturday. Germany hosts massive underdog San Marino, while Denmark travels to Kazakhstan.