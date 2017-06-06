With the 2016–17 season over, summer transfer rumors are swirling, with the biggest clubs tied to prominent players as usual and massive sums of cash being thrown around.

As news trickles out, players have begun to officially agree on moves, with Bernardo Silva officially headed from Monaco to Manchester City and Brazilian prospect Vinicius Junior bound for Real Madrid (when he turns 18). The transfer window doesn’t open until July, but there will be no shortage of talk and scuttle until then.

Here's a look around Europe at the latest news and rumors.

• Monaco ownership says Kylian Mbappe will be allowed to make his own decision regarding his future. The 18-year-old wonderkid has been linked to massive offers from Real Madrid and Arsenal. (ESPN FC)

• Madrid appears willing to make a massive bid of 135 million euros to sign Mbappe from Monaco. (AS)

• Romelu Lukaku says he’s not returning to Everton and that he has an agreement in place with another Premier League club.

• Fernando Torres is in “very advanced talks” to sign for Liga MX club Queretaro. The 33-year-old is out of contract at Atletico Madrid. (ESPN FC)

• Mario Balotelli’s agent says his client would play at Borussia Dortmund next season as he aims to leave Nice. (Mirror)

• AC Milan has dropped the biggest hint yet that Ricardo Rodriguez will be joining the club from Wolfsburg. (AC Milan)

• Manchester United value keeper David De Gea at £66 million and have told Real Madrid it’ll take that asking price, or a potential swap deal involving Alvaro Morata to pry him loose. (The Times)

• Morata has reportedly emerged as Manchester United's top forward target, with Antoine Griezmann set to stay at Atletico Madrid. The club has also been linked with big-money moves for Lukaku and Torino's Andrea Belotti, though it appears interest has cooled in its pursuit for Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette. Morata is said to be valued at £50 million. (Telegraph)

• Liverpool is the front-runner for Southampton center back Virgil Van Dijk, with the player reportedly preferring Anfield to the overtures from Chelsea and Manchester City. He won't come cheaply–reports suggest it'll take £50 million to pry him from St. Mary's. The Reds have money to spend after qualifying for the Champions League, and it appears they'll be dropping plenty of it on the Netherlands international. (BBC)

• Liverpool is a busy player early in the summer market, with the club reportedly agreeing to terms with Roma's Mohamed Salah. The clubs have not agreed to a transfer fee, though, which is holding up any move from happening. Roma has already reportedly rejected one £28 million offer from Liverpool for the Egyptian winger. (Sky Sports)

• Arsenal officially announced the signing of defender Sead Kolasinac from Schalke on a free transfer. The 23-year-old will join the Gunners on a five-year deal.

• Pepe is set to leave Real Madrid and sign a two-year deal with PSG. (Marca)