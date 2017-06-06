Planet Futbol

Transfer news: Real Madrid courts Mbappe, Lukaku set for Everton exit

0:49 | Planet Futbol
Real Madrid wins UEFA Champions League title
Jeremy Woo
36 minutes ago

With the 2016–17 season over, summer transfer rumors are swirling, with the biggest clubs tied to prominent players as usual and massive sums of cash being thrown around.

As news trickles out, players have begun to officially agree on moves, with Bernardo Silva officially headed from Monaco to Manchester City and Brazilian prospect Vinicius Junior bound for Real Madrid (when he turns 18). The transfer window doesn’t open until July, but there will be no shortage of talk and scuttle until then.

Here's a look around Europe at the latest news and rumors.

• Monaco ownership says Kylian Mbappe will be allowed to make his own decision regarding his future. The 18-year-old wonderkid has been linked to massive offers from Real Madrid and Arsenal. (ESPN FC)

• Madrid appears willing to make a massive bid of 135 million euros to sign Mbappe from Monaco. (AS)

• Romelu Lukaku says he’s not returning to Everton and that he has an agreement in place with another Premier League club.

• Fernando Torres is in “very advanced talks” to sign for Liga MX club Queretaro. The 33-year-old is out of contract at Atletico Madrid. (ESPN FC)

• Mario Balotelli’s agent says his client would play at Borussia Dortmund next season as he aims to leave Nice. (Mirror)

• AC Milan has dropped the biggest hint yet that Ricardo Rodriguez will be joining the club from Wolfsburg. (AC Milan)

• Manchester United value keeper David De Gea at £66 million and have told Real Madrid it’ll take that asking price, or a potential swap deal involving Alvaro Morata to pry him loose. (The Times)

• Morata has reportedly emerged as Manchester United's top forward target, with Antoine Griezmann set to stay at Atletico Madrid. The club has also been linked with big-money moves for Lukaku and Torino's Andrea Belotti, though it appears interest has cooled in its pursuit for Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette. Morata is said to be valued at £50 million. (Telegraph)

• Liverpool is the front-runner for Southampton center back Virgil Van Dijk, with the player reportedly preferring Anfield to the overtures from Chelsea and Manchester City. He won't come cheaply–reports suggest it'll take £50 million to pry him from St. Mary's. The Reds have money to spend after qualifying for the Champions League, and it appears they'll be dropping plenty of it on the Netherlands international. (BBC)

• Liverpool is a busy player early in the summer market, with the club reportedly agreeing to terms with Roma's Mohamed Salah. The clubs have not agreed to a transfer fee, though, which is holding up any move from happening. Roma has already reportedly rejected one £28 million offer from Liverpool for the Egyptian winger. (Sky Sports)

• Arsenal officially announced the signing of defender Sead Kolasinac from Schalke on a free transfer. The 23-year-old will join the Gunners on a five-year deal.

• Pepe is set to leave Real Madrid and sign a two-year deal with PSG. (Marca)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters