Planet Futbol

Watch: Falcao gives Colombia lead over Spain in high-profile friendly

icon
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

Two of the world's top teams are squaring off in Murcia, in the southeast of Spain, with Spain and Colombia meeting in a high-profile friendly to open up their international windows.

The talented sides have only met four times ever, the last coming in 2011, when Spain earned a 1-0 win on the strength of a David Silva goal.

It was Silva who scored the opener Wednesday, redirecting Pedro's cross by a diving David Ospina in the 22nd minute for the 31st goal of his international career. Only David Villa (59), Raul (44) and Fernando Torres (38) have more in Spain's national team history.

James Rodriguez, playing against some of his Real Madrid teammates, nearly equalized some 10 minutes later, but his cheeky, outside-of-the-boot chance from 18 yards curled just wide of the far post.

The equalizer came in the 39th minute, though, through Edwin Cardona, who took advantage of some slack defending by a pair of experienced starters. Cesar Azpilicueta, Gerard Pique and goalkeeper Pepe Reina all appeared to fail to communicate, allowing Cardona to flick home Colombia's opener with a high boot after Juan Cuadrado's innocuous ball forward. 

Radamel Falcao gave Colombia its first lead in the 55th minute, off a corner kick from James. The Monaco veteran out-leaped Spain defenders and Reina for the back-post header, putting Los Cafeteros ahead 2-1.

The goal was Falcao's 26th of his international career, breaking a tie at the top of Colombia's scoring charts with Arnoldo Iguaran.

While Colombia doesn't have another World Cup qualifier until August, Spain is tuning up to resume UEFA qualifying against Macedonia on Sunday. Colombia will stick around in Spain to face Cameroon in another friendly next Tuesday.

Stay tuned here for more updates and video of goals and highlights throughout the match.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters