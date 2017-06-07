Two of the world's top teams are squaring off in Murcia, in the southeast of Spain, with Spain and Colombia meeting in a high-profile friendly to open up their international windows.

The talented sides have only met four times ever, the last coming in 2011, when Spain earned a 1-0 win on the strength of a David Silva goal.

It was Silva who scored the opener Wednesday, redirecting Pedro's cross by a diving David Ospina in the 22nd minute for the 31st goal of his international career. Only David Villa (59), Raul (44) and Fernando Torres (38) have more in Spain's national team history.

James Rodriguez, playing against some of his Real Madrid teammates, nearly equalized some 10 minutes later, but his cheeky, outside-of-the-boot chance from 18 yards curled just wide of the far post.

The equalizer came in the 39th minute, though, through Edwin Cardona, who took advantage of some slack defending by a pair of experienced starters. Cesar Azpilicueta, Gerard Pique and goalkeeper Pepe Reina all appeared to fail to communicate, allowing Cardona to flick home Colombia's opener with a high boot after Juan Cuadrado's innocuous ball forward.

Radamel Falcao gave Colombia its first lead in the 55th minute, off a corner kick from James. The Monaco veteran out-leaped Spain defenders and Reina for the back-post header, putting Los Cafeteros ahead 2-1.

The goal was Falcao's 26th of his international career, breaking a tie at the top of Colombia's scoring charts with Arnoldo Iguaran.

While Colombia doesn't have another World Cup qualifier until August, Spain is tuning up to resume UEFA qualifying against Macedonia on Sunday. Colombia will stick around in Spain to face Cameroon in another friendly next Tuesday.

Stay tuned here for more updates and video of goals and highlights throughout the match.