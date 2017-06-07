Planet Futbol

How to watch Spain vs. Colombia: Live stream, TV channel, time

Tim Kiernan
an hour ago

Spain prepares to host Colombia in an international friendly Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Estadio Nueva Condomina in MurciaColombia currently sits comfortably at fifth in the FIFA world rankings while Spain is not far behind at No. 10. 

While this game doesn't have any World Cup implications, it showcases two of the the world's most competitive and star-studded soccer nations facing off head-to-head. Spain is entering today's match with a 10-game win streak to maintain while Colombia looks to gain some momentum, coming off two wins against Bolivia and Ecuador.

Following their recent Champions League title victory, the majority of Real Madrid's stars are expected to sit, so several young players have the opportunity to prove their worth on the international stage. This match should serve as a litmus test to see who can hang at the international level.

How to Watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN Deportes

Live stream: WatchESPN

