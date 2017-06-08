Planet Futbol

Report: Manchester United likely won't offer Zlatan Ibrahimovic new contract

More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Stanley Kay
an hour ago

Manchester United will likely not offer striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new contract, ESPN FC reports

Ibrahimovic, 35, signed a one-year deal with the club last summer, and his current contract will expire on June 30. The Swede sustained a serious knee ligament injury in April that will reportedly keep him out until January 2018. 

ESPN FC reports the club doesn't feel Ibrahimovic is worth a £300,000-a-week contract considering his injury status. 

Ibrahimovic scored a team-best 28 goals in 46 games for Manchester United in his only season with the club. Despite Jose Mourinho's side finishing sixth in the Premier League, the team qualified for the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League by winning the Europa League. 

It's unclear where Ibrahimovic will land, though he has previously been linked with a move to Major League Soccer. Ibrahimovic signed with United last year after four seasons with PSG. 

