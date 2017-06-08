These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Coming off a dominant 3-1 win over Ireland last week, Mexico's competition is ramping up with a pair of World Cup qualifiers this week against Honduras and the United States.

The current CONCACAF group leaders will meet Honduras in Azteca Stadium on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. The two teams last met in September, drawing 0-0 despite Mexico maintaining possession for more than three-quarters of the game.

Sitting in fifth place out of six teams, Honduras has only four points in four games and lost 6-0 to the U.S. in March. Still, they sit only a point behind third-place Panama and remain tied on points with the United States.

Most recently Honduras drew El Salvador, 2-2, in a friendly on May 27. Mexico blitzed Ireland by scoring twice in the first 25 minutes before opening up a 3-0 lead by the 54-minute mark.

Here's how to watch Thursday's game.

How to watch

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up for a seven-day free trial.