How to watch USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago: 2018 World Cup qualifier TV channel, live stream

Tim Kiernan
30 minutes ago

The U.S. men's national team faces off against Trinidad & Tobago in Colorado this Thursday as CONCACAF's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier cycle gets back underway. 

Trinidad & Tobago hopes to avoid falling to the USMNT for the 11th straight game on American soil. A U.S. victory would mean an easy three points on the way ahead of a highly–anticipated clash on Sunday at Mexico. The U.S. is currently in fourth in CONCACAF's table. 

For Trinidad & Tobago, which sits in last place in the table, a win would put an end to their nearly decade-long losing streak on U.S. ground.

The U.S. is coming off a draw against Venezuela in a friendly. Christian Pulisic scored for the United States. 

How to watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial. 

