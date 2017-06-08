These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

The U.S. men's national team faces off against Trinidad & Tobago in Colorado this Thursday as CONCACAF's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier cycle gets back underway.

Trinidad & Tobago hopes to avoid falling to the USMNT for the 11th straight game on American soil. A U.S. victory would mean an easy three points on the way ahead of a highly–anticipated clash on Sunday at Mexico. The U.S. is currently in fourth in CONCACAF's table.

For Trinidad & Tobago, which sits in last place in the table, a win would put an end to their nearly decade-long losing streak on U.S. ground.

The U.S. is coming off a draw against Venezuela in a friendly. Christian Pulisic scored for the United States.

How to watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

​Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial.