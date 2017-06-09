Planet Futbol

How to watch Brazil vs. Argentina: Live stream, game time, TV

Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

Brazil and Argentina renew their rivalry in a friendly in Melbourne, Australia on Friday.

The match marks Jorge Sampaoli’s debut as coach of the Albiceleste after leaving Sevilla to take the national team position. Sampaoli and Argentina have a tall task ahead of them in reviving their World Cup qualification hopes over the next year, beginning in August. Argentina will begin to try and mesh a wealth of attacking talent headlined by Lionel Messi, who is with the team for this trip.

Brazil have been in strong form in qualification, but have several key players taking a break for the trip to Australia, including Neymar, Marcelo, Roberto Firmino and Dani Alves. Gabriel Jesus makes his return to the side after the injury that sidelined him during the Premier League season.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: Friday, June 9, 6:05 a.m.

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch online with FuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

