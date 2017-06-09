Planet Futbol

Watch: Lloris's horrifying blunder gifts Sweden World Cup qualifying win

icon
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

France's World Cup qualifier vs. Sweden started in sensational fashion, but it ended in utter embarrassment. 

Hugo Lloris's blunder off a clearance gifted Ola Toivonen a wide open net from the center circle in the final seconds of stoppage time, turning a 1-1 draw into a 2-1 Sweden victory in Group A.

Lloris inexplicably wandered off his line and curled a low clearance into the center of the field instead of booting it down the length of the pitch, which likely would have killed off the game. Toivonen took full advantage, looping an accurate finish into the vacated net for the stunning winner. 

France's day started on the right side of the highlight reel, with Olivier Giroud scoring on a sensational volley to give Les Bleus a brief first-half lead.

The Arsenal forward called for the ball across the box and even though it took a deflected defensive header to get to him, it put him in position to do damaged. He received it before taking a touch and rocketing a curling, screaming left-footed volley into the far corner in the 37th minute. 

The lead didn't last long, as Jimmy Durmaz equalized six minutes later.

France and Sweden are tied on points (13) atop their UEFA qualifying group, but Sweden has gone ahead on goal differential with the shock ending.

