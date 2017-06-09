Planet Futbol

How to watch UEFA World Cup qualifying: Live stream, TV info for Friday's matches

0:40
Christian Pulisic scores both goals for USA World Cup qualifying win
SI.com Staff
2 hours ago

UEFA World Cup qualifying resumes on Friday, with nine matches across the continent as the road to Russia 2018 continues. 

The group winners each secure a place in the next World Cup, while runner-ups will vie for places in the playoff round. Aside from host Russia, 13 nations will qualify for the World Cup from Europe, the most out of any region in the world. 

Here are the qualifiers taking place on Friday, along with live stream and television information on how to watch each one. For matches on fuboTV, you can sign up for a free week-long trial here.

How To Watch

2:45 p.m. - Belarus vs Bulgaria - Fox Soccer 2Go

2:45 p.m. - Netherlands vs LuxembourgfuboTV, Fox Soccer Plus

2:45 p.m. - Sweden vs FrancefuboTV, Fox Sports 2, Fox Soccer2Go

2:45 p.m. - Andorra vs Hungary - ESPN3, WatchESPN

2:45 p.m. - Faroe Islands vs Switzerland - ESPN3, WatchESPN

2:45 p.m. - Latvia vs Portugal - ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, WatchESPN

2:45 p.m. - Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Greece - Fox Soccer 2Go

2:45 p.m. - Estonia vs Belgium - ESPN3, WatchESPN

2:45 p.m. - Gibraltar vs Cyprus - ESPN3, WatchESPN

