Manchester United reaches agreement for Benfica’s Victor Lindelof

Manchester City, Manchester United donate to fund for bombing victims
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Manchester United announced Saturday the club has reached an agreement with Benfica for the transfer of defender Victor Lindelof.

According to multiple reports in England, United will pay Benfica in the realm of £30.75 million ($39.2m USD) to add the promising center back.

The 22-year-old Lindelof, a Swedish international, has been linked to United dating back to January and will inject some youth and long-term growth potential into Jose Mourinho’s back line.

United is reportedly set to sign striker Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid in the upcoming transfer window, after releasing Zlatan Ibrahimovic from his contract this week.

