Planet Futbol

How to watch Scotland vs. England: World Cup qualifying live stream, TV info

icon
SI.com Staff
29 minutes ago

Scotland and England meet in a much-anticipated all-UK World Cup qualifier in Glasgow.

England is unbeaten in five World Cup qualifiers thus far (4-0-1), leading UEFA's Group F by four points over Slovakia and can do some serious damage to Scotland's World Cup qualifying hopes. The hosts sit fourth in the group with seven points through five matches.

Harry Kane is wearing the armband for the Three Lions, who won the earlier meeting between the two sides in England 3-0 back in November on goals from Daniel Sturridge, Adam Lallana and Gary Cahill. England is 48-41-24 all-time against Scotland. 

How to Watch

Time: Noon, ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream: Watch the match live on FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

