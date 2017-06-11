Planet Futbol

How to watch USA vs. Mexico: World Cup qualifier live stream, TV channel

Christian Pulisic scores both goals for USA World Cup qualifying win
The U.S. men’s national team travels to the Azteca Stadium to face rival Mexico in a key World Cup qualifying match on Saturday.

Led by phenom Christian Pulisic, the U.S. will look to stay undefeated under Bruce Arena and continue its push toward qualification for the 2018 tournament in Russia. Mexico beat the U.S. in their previous meeting Nov. 11 in Columbus, Ohio. 

The USMNT comes off a 2–0 win against Trinidad and Tobago, and Mexico off a 3–0 win against Honduras. Mexico currently leads CONCACAF with 13 points, while the U.S. is in third with seven points. 

See how to watch Sunday's critical World Cup qualifier below. 

How to watch

When: 8:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 11

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial here.

