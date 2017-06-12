These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Cristiano Ronaldo cracked the top five of Forbes' richest celebrities list and sits just just behind Sean "Diddy" Combs, Beyonce, JK Rowling and Drake.

Ronaldo topped the previous list of the highest-paid soccer players with the estimated $93 million that he earned last year. The amount also makes him the highest-paid professional athlete worldwide.

Ronaldo makes about $58 million from his salary and bonuses before taxes. His current contract will keep him with Real Madrid through June 2021.

Below is the list of the top 10 entertainers:

1. Sean "Diddy" Combs - $130 million

2. Beyonce Knowles - $105 million

3. JK Rowling - $95 million

4. Drake - $94 million

5. Cristiano Ronaldo - $93 million

6. The Weeknd - $92 million

7. Howard Stern - $90 million

8. Coldplay - $88 million

9. James Patterson - $87 million

10. LeBron James - $86 million