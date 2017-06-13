Planet Futbol

Alex Morgan returns to Orlando Pride from Lyon, out 3-4 weeks with injury

icon
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

The Orlando Pride have confirmed U.S. women's national team star's Alex Morgan's pending return to NWSL after her trophy-laden run with Lyon in France.

Morgan's stint abroad ended in a bittersweet manner, with the player aggravating a hamstring injury in the UEFA Women's Champions League final, which Lyon went on to win in penalties. The trophy was the third that Lyon won during Morgan's time, joining league and domestic cup triumphs for the French power. 

Morgan will be out for approximately 3-4 weeks, according to the Pride, which is off to a 2-3-3 start without her. She missed the USWNT's pair of friendly wins over Sweden and Norway in Scandinavia last week.

When she returns, she'll join Brazilian star Marta to form a dynamic scoring duo. Marta and Jasmyne Spencer both have three goals and an assist, while Camila has a pair of goals and three assists thus far to lead the Pride's attack.

